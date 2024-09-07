7 cows die after drinking water from a river contaminated with sodium cyanide discharged from a Chinese gold extraction site - Migori Governor is protecting the rogue miners (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 27, 2024- A tragic incident unfolded in Nyatike on Thursday when seven cows died after drinking from a river believed to have been contaminated with sodium cyanide from a Chinese gold extraction site.

This disaster follows an earlier confrontation two weeks ago where a local MCA was reportedly assaulted by goons.

The MCA had been standing with the local community in opposing the activities of the Chinese miners in the region.

“Hello Brother Cyprian. Yesterday we lost seven cows after they drank from a river poisoned by sodium cyanide from a Chinese gold leaching site in Nyatike Area Kowuor sub location.

"Two weeks ago, governor Ayacko hired goons and beat up area MCA Felix Okwanyo who was in unity with the people of Nyatike in protesting Chinese inversion of our gold mining zones.

"Area MP Tom Odege and the governor have “eaten” money from these people and are protecting them at all cost and yet the pollution effects are devastating.

"Kindly share this and let Kenyans know what is happening."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.