Tenants of Joska Apartments in Parklands shocked after police officers just stood and watched as armed goons evicted them - The land has been grabbed by a Somali guy(PHOTOs).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Tenants of Joska Apartments in Parkroad were on Thursday violently evicted by goons executing orders from a new buyer who recently acquired the property despite an ongoing court dispute over the plot.

No formal eviction notice was served.



Earlier this year, the new owner had attempted to fence the area but authorities dismantled it.



To the tenants' shock, police officers from a nearby police station stood and watched as the armed goons wielding crude weapons threatened anyone who dared to challenge them.



"Hi, Nyakundi. Yesterday Joska Apartments tenants hapo Parkroad were forcefully evicted using thugs hired by the Somali guy who bought the apartment.

“There had been an ongoing court battle concerning the plot. We had not received any notice.

“They broke down doors, stole people's stuff, and destroyed whatever they couldn't carry.

“Earlier this year, when they came and erected a fence around the plot, it was brought down by cops, so yesterday we were surprised when police were just watching. Mind you, Pangani Police Station is just a stone's throw away.

“The hired goons were armed with machetes, ready to attack anyone who dared question them."









The Kenyan DAILY POST.