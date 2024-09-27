Mimi Ntakumaliza - PETER SALAYSA threatens ANDREW KIBE and brags he is untouchable! Watch the video by KIBE that rattled him.





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Controversial Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, has publicly threatened renowned content creator Andrew Kibe after Kibe posted a video trolling him for shooting his shot on socialite Huddah Monroe.

Kibe shared a video on his Instagram account castigating Salaysa, saying Huddah is way above his class.

He urged Salaysa to chase after ladies he can afford and claimed that Huddah hangs out with Sheikhs in Dubai and not local politicians.

His remarks rattled Salaysa, prompting him to threaten him.

Salaysa posted screenshots of the messages that he sent to Andrew Kibe, threatening to take his life.

The first time MP told Kibe that he could kill him and use his power and influence to buy freedom.

He ordered Kibe to delete the video attacking him, warning that failure to do so would result in dire consequences.





Below is a video that Kibe posted, prompting Salaysa to send him threats here Link>>

