Tame KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH or lose Mt Kenya region's support completely - GACHAGUA’s allies warn RUTO





Monday, September 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has been warned that he risks losing support from the Mt Kenya region if he fails to tame National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who is accused of disrespecting some leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Sunday, Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru, also known as Major Donk, urged Ruto to rein in his 'attack dog' Ichung’wah before things go awry for him in the Mt Kenya region.

Gathiru stated that Ichung’wah has been abusing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is the highest-ranking leader from Mt Kenya.

"I want to ask the president, it is you who appointed Kimani Ichung'wah as the majority leader and not us, you appointed him the leader of government business, the people and I need to understand whether the role included going around the country abusing the deputy president. Tame your dog,’’ Gathiru said

He further maintained that it was a shame for them as leaders to have Ichung'wah lead them while driving on a mission to abuse other leaders.

According to Gathiru, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue associating with the Ruto regime due to what he claims is the intimidation of the Deputy President's allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST