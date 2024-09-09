The moment a man was detained in Shanzu Law Court after challenging a magistrate - Claims the suspect had bribed the judiciary (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - A man recorded himself in a court cell after he was reportedly detained for allegedly challenging a magistrate at Shanzu Law Court.

He confronted the magistrate and complained that the accused's lawyer was bringing up unsubstantiated issues during the hearing.

Instead of the magistrate listening to him, she ordered that he be detained in the court cell for causing disturbance.

The infuriated man claimed that the suspect had bribed the judiciary, adding that she had even tried to bribe the police before she was arrested and charged in court.

"I know the suspect has the capacity to bribe the whole judicial system but I will deal with her,” he was heard saying in the video as he demanded justice.

Watch the video.

" The world Must know" - A kenyan man detained in Shanzu law court after challenging a judge! pic.twitter.com/kVDiib472s — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST