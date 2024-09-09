Nobody helped RUTO win the Mt Kenya region votes in 2022, the president campaigned for himself - ICHUNG'WAH tells GACHAGUA





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has dismissed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims of helping President William Ruto secure the Mt Kenya region vote in the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, Kimani Ichung’wah, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, accused Gachagua of being a big liar, asserting that no one helped Ruto win the Mt Kenya vote in 2022.

Ichung’wah stated that Ruto campaigned for himself and secured the votes through his own efforts, not with Gachagua's assistance.

"The attempt to unite us to intimidate William Ruto, based on the claim that his votes were due to your influence, is misguided.

"Ruto campaigned to earn his election; no one voted for him because of someone’s persuasion," Ichung'wah said.

Ichung’ wah is among Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who have been bashing Gachagua, accusing him of trying to blackmail President William Ruto using Mt Kenya votes.

