Supremacy battle as Senate moves to overturn court’s decision on Governor MWANGAZA’s impeachment

Friday, September 6, 2024 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment is set to take another turn.
This is after the Senate vowed
to overturn the High Court's order stopping Mwangaza’s removal as Meru
governor.
While responding to a petition
filed by Mwangaza in Nairobi, the Senate pointed out a blunder that Mwangaza
made which could cost her the gubernatorial seat.
According to the
Senate, Mwangaza sued Speaker Amason Kingi while filing her petition
leaving out the house in its entirety and the senators who had voted to uphold
her impeachment.
The senators are now seeking to
join the case arguing that only they can answer the issues raised that touched
on the proceedings before the House.
"The omission of the Senate
of the Republic of Kenya from these proceedings renders the petition incurably
defective,” reads part of the petition.
The Senate also argued that the
High Court provided open-ended timelines with no indication of when the verdict
on the application would be given or when the main case would be heard.
They also accused the High Court
of violating the principles of natural justice, which provides that parties
have a right to be heard before adverse orders are made against them.
The High Court reinstated
Mwangaza's governorship on August 21, 2024, after the Senate kicked her out.
If the senate's petition sails
through, Kawira Mwangaza will become the third governor to exit the office
through impeachment after Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike
Sonko in 2020.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
