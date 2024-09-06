Donors’ evil intentions about RUTO’s Maisha Namba exposed – See what a report by CFI has revealed





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Questions over transparency and donor involvement have cast a shadow on Kenya’s highly anticipated digital ID rollout, Maisha Namba.

A new research report has delivered a sharp critique of the initiative, calling out the lack of clarity around vendor contracts and the role of external donors.

This emerging controversy adds to the growing skepticism around the government’s latest digital push.

The Maisha Namba envisioned as a single identifier for accessing government services, is designed to streamline bureaucratic processes by linking users' personal data, including their national ID and phone number.

While the government touts its benefits, critics are not convinced. The Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI), in its latest 46-page report, argues that while the potential of digital public infrastructure (DPI) is significant, success hinges on accountability and transparency—two elements it says have been sorely lacking.

The findings indicate that Kenyans are wary.

“It’s not that we oppose digital IDs, but this process feels rushed and unclear,” remarked a civil society representative.

“There’s no transparency about who stands to gain from this—us or the vendors.”

The report echoes these concerns, noting, “The terms of donor engagement and vendor contracts are unclear.”

This comes after a US Senator and Donald Trump ally warned Kenyans to reject the Maisha Namba that Ruto is forcing on them for their own good because it is not a good thing since it will take away their privacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST