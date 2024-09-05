SHOCK as 28-year-old KENNETH KIPLAGAT is found dead in a lodging - He was scheduled to start a new job.





Friday, September 6, 2024- The body of Kenneth Kiplagat who was reported missing has been found in a lodging in Eldoret city.

Kenneth went missing on Tuesday, September 3, and was scheduled to start a job at Kaimosi Vocational Training Centre.

He had gone to his brother's home in Eldoret to settle a few things before he could travel to Vihiga County and begin his job.

According to his brother, he had previously been complaining of severe headaches which lasted for three days.

On the day he went missing, he was going to donate blood early in the morning.

He was to return to his brother's home and prepare to travel to Vihiga.

His brother escorted him to the blood bank and left him before making his way to his workplace.

Kiplagat's brother Boniface Too said he spoke to him after he was done donating blood and was preparing to go home.

He informed him that he was at the stage waiting to board a matatu to head to Too's place.

He called him around 11.05 am but he was not picking up the call.

His phone then went off, leaving his family in distress.

After days of frantic search, his body was found in a lodging, with reports indicating that he committed suicide.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.