I never had personal issues with RAILA ODINGA – GACHAGUA says after JAKOM and Luos joined the Government





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed his support for the broad-based government formed by President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, stating it will help unite the country.

Gachagua and Raila have in the past had a strained relationship that saw the two exchange words.

But on Saturday, Gachagua emphasized the differences were based on political competition and not on a personal level.

"Somebody may ask, why is Rigathi Gachagua who has before had issues with the leadership of Raila...

"As a truthful man, I had nothing against him; it's only that we were competing for the same position between him and my boss," Gachagua said amidst laughter from the crowd.

Gachagua also endorsed Raila Odinga's bid for African Union chairperson, stating that Odinga is qualified to replace Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa.

