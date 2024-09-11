Stop the ignorance; RUTO’s deal with Adani is the best thing that will ever happen to JKIA – PASSARIS tells Kenyans as she defends the controversial Indian firm

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has passionately defended the controversial Adani JKIA takeover deal, calling it a potential game changer for airports in Kenya.
Speaking at JKIA, Passaris urged Kenyans to educate themselves on the benefits of the deal, rather than reacting to prevailing sentiments, which have led to widespread opposition to the deal across the country.
"Kenyans need to understand
what the Adani group will provide. I have been to Ahmedabad Airport (India)
which was done by Adani.”
“The first time I went to
Ahmedabad airport, four years ago, it was a mediocre airport, today it's one of
the five-star airports," Passaris stated as she was leaving the country
for Johannesburg where she is expected to represent Kenya at a Pan African
Parliament forum.
Passaris went ahead to praise
the value of the infrastructure Adani constructed around the Ahmedabad airport.
She opined that the only
negative surrounding the deal is the Kenya Kwanza government's reluctance to
come clear on the terms of the deal and educate Kenyans on its benefits.
"When you try and have a big contract, there are many people who want that contract.
"The government
should come clear and that's why we have a government spokesperson, to break it
down and help people understand how much money are they gonna put into the
airport," she stated.
This came even as Kenya Airports
Authority (KAA) workers downed their tools to protest the deal.
The workers demanded the
government furnish them with documents detailing the terms the Kenya Kwanza
administration had agreed with the Indian company.
The workers staged a protest
beginning at midnight, camping at JKIA. Determined to make their voice heard, the
workers sustained the demonstration through to Wednesday.
