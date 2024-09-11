Stop the ignorance; RUTO’s deal with Adani is the best thing that will ever happen to JKIA – PASSARIS tells Kenyans as she defends the controversial Indian firm





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has passionately defended the controversial Adani JKIA takeover deal, calling it a potential game changer for airports in Kenya.

Speaking at JKIA, Passaris urged Kenyans to educate themselves on the benefits of the deal, rather than reacting to prevailing sentiments, which have led to widespread opposition to the deal across the country.

"Kenyans need to understand what the Adani group will provide. I have been to Ahmedabad Airport (India) which was done by Adani.”

“The first time I went to Ahmedabad airport, four years ago, it was a mediocre airport, today it's one of the five-star airports," Passaris stated as she was leaving the country for Johannesburg where she is expected to represent Kenya at a Pan African Parliament forum.

Passaris went ahead to praise the value of the infrastructure Adani constructed around the Ahmedabad airport.

She opined that the only negative surrounding the deal is the Kenya Kwanza government's reluctance to come clear on the terms of the deal and educate Kenyans on its benefits.

"When you try and have a big contract, there are many people who want that contract.

"The government should come clear and that's why we have a government spokesperson, to break it down and help people understand how much money are they gonna put into the airport," she stated.

This came even as Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers downed their tools to protest the deal.

The workers demanded the government furnish them with documents detailing the terms the Kenya Kwanza administration had agreed with the Indian company.

The workers staged a protest beginning at midnight, camping at JKIA. Determined to make their voice heard, the workers sustained the demonstration through to Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST