Investigations into Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy intensify as DCI grill the owner of the school for 6 hours – You won’t believe what he told detectives





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – As investigations into the deadly fire tragedy at Endarasha Academy that claimed the lives of 21 students intensify, a multi-agency team comprising DCI detectives, the Kenya Power Company, and the Ministries of Education and Public Works spent a considerable time in the school compound where they also interrogated the school's owner Mr. David Kinyua for at least six hours on what transpired.

During the probe, the school director took the officers around the school's premises and showed them the power installations situated in different sections of the institution.

The DCI officers, led by Homicide Director Martin Nyoguto, questioned the school owner about the events that led to the Thursday night tragedy.

He reportedly founded the school 15 years ago.

Of great interest to the multi-agency team was the final moments that led to the fire with investigations narrowed to the possibility of an electric fault, according to sources privy to the information.

Reports further revealed that the detectives also questioned the technician who set up the electric circuit at the school.

Meanwhile, the DCI officers have also lined up several people for questioning about the fire incident at the school.

Among the people tipped for interrogation include the school headteacher, the matron, the teacher on duty, and other key witnesses including the survivors of the tragedy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST