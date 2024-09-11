Emotional PHOTOs as a 5-year-old pupil who was mauled to death by hyenas in Juja is laid to rest - He was the only child.





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A five-year-old boy who was mauled to death by hyenas last week in Juja has been laid to rest.

The deceased boy identified as Njoroge Gitau was a PP1 pupil in a nearby school.

His fellow pupils gathered around his home to give him the final send-off, with reports indicating that he was the only child.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched a massive operation to capture and relocate the marauding hyenas, following a series of deadly attacks.

Several fatal incidents have alarmed the community in recent months, culminating in the tragic death of Njoroge on September 4th, 2024.

In addition to capturing the animals, the KWS teams will conduct regular patrols to monitor hyena activity and respond swiftly to any reported sightings.













