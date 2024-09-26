Stop crying foul, nobody is mistreating you,” – Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI attacks GACHAGUA badly





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has dismissed claims that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is being mistreated by President Ruto's allies.

Gachagua has in the last six months claimed that he has been abused and humiliated by men close to President William Ruto, led by his PA Farouk Kibet and State House blogger Dennis Itumbi.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Ahmednasir challenged Gachagua to provide more clarity on his allegations, suggesting that the DP's complaints lack public evidence.

Drawing a contrast between the treatment of Gachagua and that of Ruto during the Jubilee administration, Ahmednasir pointed out that when former president Uhuru Kenyatta's allies showed disrespect toward Ruto, it was always evident and public.

"When H.E UHURU's sidekicks used to abuse his Deputy William Ruto, it was in the open. Even CSs like Fred Matiang'i and Tobiko never used to hide their disdain and contempt for Ruto.

"Now DP Gachagua is telling Kenyans he is being abused by H.E Ruto's sidekicks, and we, the public, haven't heard anything in the open," Ahmednasir wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST