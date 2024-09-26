RUTO will be in for a rude shock because GACHAGUA is going nowhere – UHURU’s Jubilee makes a surprising verdict







Thursday, September 26, 2024 – President William Ruto will be in for a rude shock if he thinks his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is a pushover and can just be impeached anyhow.

This was revealed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, through its Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

Addressing the press at Jubilee Headquarters, Kioni disclosed that it was impossible to impeach DP Gachagua as intended by Ruto and his allies.

According to Kioni, Ruto’s parliamentarians do not have adequate numbers to instigate the impeachment of the deputy president as alleged.

"There are many who will be saying yes, there are those who will be saying no and there are those who will abstain," Kioni stated.

Kioni’s unexpected sentiments came hardly three days after Gachagua declared Uhuru Kenyatta the undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua hinted at burying the hatchet with the former Head of State.

While reiterating the matter, Gachagua expressed regret over his past actions, in which he openly attacked and rebelled against Uhuru and the larger Kenyatta family.

