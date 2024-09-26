RUTO will be in for a rude shock because GACHAGUA is going nowhere – UHURU’s Jubilee makes a surprising verdict

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – President William Ruto will be in for a rude shock if he thinks his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is a pushover and can just be impeached anyhow.
This was revealed by former
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, through its Secretary General
Jeremiah Kioni.
Addressing the press at Jubilee
Headquarters, Kioni disclosed that it was impossible to impeach DP Gachagua as
intended by Ruto and his allies.
According to Kioni, Ruto’s
parliamentarians do not have adequate numbers to instigate the impeachment of
the deputy president as alleged.
"There are many who will be
saying yes, there are those who will be saying no and there are those who will
abstain," Kioni stated.
Kioni’s unexpected sentiments
came hardly three days after Gachagua declared Uhuru Kenyatta the undisputed Mt
Kenya kingpin.
Speaking during an interview,
Gachagua hinted at burying the hatchet with the former Head of State.
While reiterating the
matter, Gachagua expressed regret over his past actions, in which he
openly attacked and rebelled against Uhuru and the larger Kenyatta family.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments