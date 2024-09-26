Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO confirms he supports GACHAGUA's impeachment as DP - LOOK!

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has confirmed that he supports the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has allegedly drafted a motion to impeach Gachagua, and it's now a question of when, not if, it will be tabled in Parliament.
Gachagua is being impeached
for gross violation of the constitution,
related legal breaches, and abuse of office.
Other charges include his
contentious remarks about the Mt. Kenya region's share in the Kenya Kwanza
government and accusations of promoting divisive politics in the country.
On Tuesday there were claims that
Nyoro was among MPs who were opposing Gachagua’s impeachment.
However, in a social media post on
Wednesday, Nyoro denied opposing the impeachment of Gachagua and terms the
claims as fake.
"Fake news alert: We've
recently and consistently seen some fake news on social media that started with
a video posted last week that is 4-year-old trying to distort information,” Nyoro stated after a post claimed he was opposed to
Gachagua’s impeachment.
