Stop being petty! RUTO ‘reprimands’ CJ KOOME and Acting IG MASENGELI over their ‘useless’ fights – Tells them to toe the line





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence over the tiff between Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli and Chief Justice Martha Koome over the withdrawal of Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s security detail.

Mugambi’s security was pulled out after he jailed Masengeli for six months for failing to appear in court to disclose the whereabouts of three Kenyans who were abducted.

The move attracted the wrath of Koome who accused Masengeli and the security department of trying to intimidate the Judiciary.

And to stop matters from escalating further, Ruto has called on the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary to work together for the common good of the Kenyan people.

Speaking during the launch of Reforms of the Police and Kenya Prisons in Nairobi, Ruto noted that a squabble between Koome and Masengeli should be averted at all costs since it was likely to hamper service delivery.

According to Ruto, despite the National Police Service (NPS) and the Judiciary being independent institutions, there was a need for both bodies to coexist peacefully since no government office was created for personal endeavours.

“I am acutely aware that the National Police Service is an independent and so is the judiciary but ultimately we have one master, the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“I want to ask all of us to work together selflessly for the good of the nation. We must make sure we work together towards serving Kenyans,” he added.

Besides the Judiciary and the Police Service, the Head of State also called on other government agencies to exercise more collaboration and create a better relationship.

