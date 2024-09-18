SHOCK as it emerges Kilimani OCPD supervised the demolition of Kikao Place in Lavington after getting intelligence reports that the owner was selling hard drugs.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - On Monday, a contingent of police officers camped at Kikao Place, a popular entertainment joint in Lavington, as it was being demolished.

The demolition which was supervised by Kilimani OCPD saw over 300 police officers on-site overseeing the removal of the structure on the land.

It is now emerging that the high-end entertainment joint was demolished after senior security officials got intelligence reports that the owner was involved in the distribution of hard drugs.

Some of the revellers would buy hard drugs at the club which was popular among the youth, mostly from rich families.

The land where the demolished club was situated is owned by the Nyachae Family.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.