RUTO wants me dead but I am ready to die - BONIFACE MWANGI says and shares photo of a police vehicle sent to trail him.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi claims there is a plan by the state to eliminate him.

The vocal activist shared a photo of a police vehicle that camped outside his office last night.

When the occupants were confronted by security guards, they claimed that they were police officers in the line of duty.

Mwangi said he is ready to die and alleged that rogue security officers have been trailing him.

“I know Ruto wants me dead, I’m one of his worst nightmares, and I’m ready to die,’’ he said.

“To the officers assigned to trail, and kill me, you too shall pay for spilling innocent blood. As Fred Hampton, said “You can kill a revolutionary but you can never kill the revolution,’’ he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.