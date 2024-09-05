State House in panic as Kenyans buy a Prado and state-of-the-art public address system for Gen Z activist MORARA KEBASO to campaign against RUTO (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 5, 2024 – State House has reportedly gone back to the drawing board after Gen Z activist and Lawyer Morara Kebaso acquired a Prado for his campaigns against President William Ruto and his fake projects.

Morara showcased the vehicle he acquired specifically to traverse the country to conduct civic education.

Taking to his X account, Kebaso shared the images of the Prado which he claimed would come in handy in his quest to educate Kenyans on their rights at a time when the current government continues being exposed for wanton wastage.

While making the announcement, the lawyer called on Kenyans who are skilled in design work to help him brand the vehicle to make it fit for purpose.

"Graphic Designers. It is your time to do the Lord’s work. We have found a vehicle that will be used to put up a public address system,” Morara suggested.

According to Kebaso, he would be embarking on a civic education across the country starting Friday, September 6 when he will meet Kenyans, particularly from the Mt. Kenya region.

He noted the campaign was aimed at making the truth known and to engage the public on how to make quality decisions at the ballot.

"Take note this is a campaign against bad governance and corruption," Morara noted.

"We will also talk about citizen mob audit and accountability. They bought the opposition and pocketed parliament. We will rewrite our story," the government critic claimed.

Morara's latest update comes hours after he commended Kenyans for their overwhelming contributions towards his plan to purchase a public address system.

"Kenyans have bought me a super clear presidential address system. Boy oh boy.

"You should see me use it. I will educate and educate and educate. I will walk around with translators like a pastor in a crusade," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST