Shock as it emerges that the Prado that MORARA KEBASO has been using belongs to RIGATHI GACHAGUA





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged that the Toyota Land Cruiser that activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso has been using to expose President William Ruto's administration belongs to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to state-sponsored bloggers, the car that Kebaso had been using to traverse the country belongs to Wamunyoro Investment Limited, a company linked to Gachagua.

Here is what government-sponsored bloggers wrote on X

“Shocking details have just emerged revealing that the vehicle being used by Morara Kebaso (a Landcruiser Prado, KCX 108G) is registered on the NTSA website under Wamunyoro Investment LTD, a company owned by Kenya's Deputy President @rigathiGachagua,” blogger Muchiri Gichuri wrote on Thursday.

“Wamunyoro Investments is owned by Rigathi Gachagua. If Gachagua is the man sponsoring good governance and service delivery for Kenyans, then from today he got my total support,” Kuria Kiremi wrote.

“Morara Kebaso hides his Prado’s number plate for a reason—it’s tied to Wamunyoro Investments, connecting him to Rigathi Gachagua’s inner circle,” Queen Bee wrote.

