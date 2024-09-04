RUTO doing donkey work for RAILA in China to make sure he clinches the AU seat – Look! (PHOTOS)









Thursday, September 5, 2024 – President William Ruto has stepped up efforts to make sure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga clinches the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship seat come February next year.

This is after he spearheaded Raila’s campaign in China after meeting several African presidents as he sought their endorsements.

The Head of State, accompanied by Raila to China, held talks with at least six presidents, including Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Assimi Goita of Mali, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Mahamat Deby of Chad, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

In all the meetings, the support for Raila's AUC candidature featured prominently.

The candidate himself was part of the discussions.

Twenty heads of state went to China for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Out of the 8 East African Community States, only Uganda was not represented by its president.

Speaking in China while meeting African heads of state, Ruto hailed Pan-Africanism as an ideal platform to harness unity within the continent and the diaspora.

All 8 members of the EAC Community have pledged support for Raila's candidacy. So far, over 19 countries have confirmed to vote for Raila in February 2025 at AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

