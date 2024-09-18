Start paying your HELB loan or run because we are coming for you – RUTO’s government goes nuclear





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – If you are a HELB defaulter, you better start paying the loan or just run before President William Ruto’s government catches up with you.

This is after HELB sought the services of debt collectors to track down those who have refused to pay their education loans.

HELB announced an open tender for debt collection services to recover funds from defaulting beneficiaries as the government agency continues to struggle with a funds squeeze.

Through an advertisement published in MyGov, HELB disclosed it was looking for a qualified service provider to provide debt collection services for two years.

Interested and eligible firms have until October 1 to submit their applications, which can be submitted by downloading the tender document from the HELB official website.

"HELB invites interested, experienced and reputable debt collectors to submit their closed tenders," the statement read in part.

Bidders are also supposed to notify HELB of their participation in the tender process by sharing their firm's email address and other details to procurement@helb.go.ke in case there is a need to be contacted.

The HELB fund is supposed to work on a revolving basis, where beneficiaries who are done with their vocational training are supposed to pay back to support a new group of students.

However, this has not been the case in recent years, with harsh economic times forcing beneficiaries to default.

Defaulting of HELB loans by beneficiaries, coupled with other factors, has negatively affected the institution's financial muscle and ability to adequately cater to needy students seeking higher learning.

