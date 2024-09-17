RUTO is not joking anymore as he slaps government employees with fines in his first broad-based Cabinet meeting





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – President William Ruto means business as far as accountability in the use of public resources is concerned.

This is after he announced several new stringent measures to deal with corruption as pressure continues to pile.

Ruto announced this as he chaired the first Cabinet since forming the broad-based Cabinet.

During the meeting, the cabinet considered several policy proposals aimed at supporting the rollout of different programs by the government.

Also key on the agenda was corruption, which Ruto vowed to fight, mainly through accountability.

From the meeting, the Cabinet decided to implement surcharges against any public officer whose actions led to the loss of public resources.

The officer would also be held liable if his omissions lead to losses, in line with Articles 226(5), 201(d), and 232(b) of the Constitution.

Government officials embroiled in corruption scandals will also face speedy prosecution as the Cabinet seeks to amend the Evidence Act and Criminal Procedure Code to ensure graft cases are concluded within six months.

In a bid to eliminate the issue of 'ghost worker payroll' which has plagued different regimes over the years, the Cabinet was also informed of a plan to implement a digitised Personnel Identification System for government officers.

A framework is also in the works to ensure all public officers are adequately vetted, and wealth declaration centralised under a single office in government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST