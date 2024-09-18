ICHUNG’WAH now reveals the genesis of his bad blood with GACHAGUA as their fallout reaches a point of no return





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – The bad blood between National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over.

This is after Ichung’wah opened up on the genesis of his strained relationship with Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Ichung'wah revealed that the unease in their relationship dates back to when Gachagua first began drumming up support for the One Man, One Shilling, One Vote campaign.

According to Ichung’wah, Gachagua is just playing village politics to gain popularity in Mt. Kenya with his One Man, One Vote, One Shilling campaign.

He noted that Gachagua had unfettered access to all senior government officials and could therefore express his views, reservations, and opinions freely but failed to do so and instead went on a campaign to discredit the work the government was doing.

Besides, he accused the DP of propagating tribal politics with his call for Mt. Kenya unity at the expense of the rest of Kenya.

Ichung'wah and Gachagua have been at loggerheads with the latter accusing the former of scuttling Mt. Kenya unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST