South Africa’s Vice President PAUL MASHATILE collapses at an event (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - South Africa’s Vice President Paul Mashatile collapsed during a public event in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred while he was addressing a gathering in Tzaneen, commemorating the inauguration of a local traditional leader.

According to the Limpopo provincial government, Mashatile, who struggled with the heat during his speech, is now reported to be in good condition. The province’s premier, Phophi Ramathuba, a medical doctor, confirmed that Mashatile was not in danger, reassuring the public that he was under the care of his medical team.

Ramathuba, who was present during the incident, stated, “The deputy president is fine, he is with his medical team. I was with them, he’s ok and there’s no need to worry.”

Mashatile had been delivering a speech when the extreme heat caused him to collapse, but he was quickly attended to and is currently recovering.

Watch the video below