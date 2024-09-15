BEN AFFLECK and JENNIFER LOPEZ step out together with their children for the first time since divorce announcement







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and his singer/actor estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez were seen together for the first time since filing for a divorce, engaging in what appeared to be a tense conversation at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, September 14.

The 53-year-old Affleck leaned in closely to speak to Lopez, 55, while gesturing with his arms.

Later, as they sat in their car, Jennifer could be seen seemingly wiping away tears.

The meet-up between the pair took place in front of Ben’s kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12—and Jennifer’s 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben also shares Violet, 18, with Garner.

The meeting also comes after Ben was spotted planting a kiss on his best friend, Matt Damon's wife Luciana, days after Damon was seen holding Jennifer's hand.

In the photos, Jennifer wore her engagement ring from Ben on her pinky finger, along with a gold 'Jennifer' band on her wedding finger.

Jennifer and Ben legally separated on April 26, with the actress then filing for divorce in LA County Superior Court on August 20, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

On the heels of the filing, Ben was speculated to be dating RFK Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy, after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles on various outings.

Jennifer and Ben originally met on the LA set of Martin Brest's box office bomb Gigli in 2001 but abruptly split just three days before their wedding in 2004.

They both moved on to marry others after their initial breakup, with Jennifer tying the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004 and Ben marrying Jennifer Garner in 2005.