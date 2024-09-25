25-year-old lady fatally shot by ex-boyfriend during birthday party for their 6-year-old child







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - A young mother was shot and killed by her former lover while she was throwing a birthday party for their 6-year-old, it has been revealed.

Jalen Easterling, 25, was killed on Thursday evening, September 12 at a home in Houston, Texas. Officers in the city said that Easterling and her new boyfriend were throwing a party for her child when the father showed up and an argument broke out.

Witnesses at the party said that shots were fired following the argument, with Easterling being gunned down in front of her children and her boyfriend. She died at the scene.

A frightened neighbour told KHOU that they all hid and ducked after the shooting started.

Felicia Adams told the outlet: 'My heart dropped. I was terrified. It was loud and it sounded like it was going into my house.'

According to Adams, she heard shouting before the shooting started, saying: 'He was angry. He was shouting and screaming.

'It was scary. My kids, they were terrified. I have a five-year-old and she wouldn't stop crying.'

Houston Police said they had responded to child custody calls at the address in the last.





The shooter is still on the run and was spotted leaving the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Adams added: 'I know they know who he is and I hope I can identify him correctly and we can start bringing this to justice.'

A police officer, Lt. R. Willkens said: 'Our suspect showed up and shots were fired from the door, we don't know if it was random or at individuals.

'The female was struck, upper extremities. She went down and was deceased here. I feel confident we are going to find this individual.'

He added: 'If he's smart he'll turn himself in and tell him why exactly he did what he did, maybe there are other things that went on.'