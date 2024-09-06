SONIA IGHALO hails her ex-husband, JUDE IGHALO, for being kind to her and their children despite the crash of their marriage







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Sonia Ighalo, the ex-wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, has taken to social media to praise him for being kind to her and their children despite the crash of their marriage.

In a post shared on her Instastories, Sonia asked women to ensure they marry ‘God-fearing’ men who love children so that even if things go sour between them, the man would still be present for the children.

The former couple got separated in 2019 after ten years of marriage, got back in 2021 and finally got divorced in 2022. They have three children together.

Read her post below



