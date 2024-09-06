Music executive, PaulO, becomes a grandfather as his daughter welcomes her first child, a baby girl







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Music executive, Paul Okoye aka PaulO is now a grandfather as his daughter and first child, Vanessa, has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

The excited new mum shared the good news on social media this morning, September 4.

Vanessa revealed that her daughter christened Zariah Nwamaka Okoye, was born today and her birth has made her whole.

‘Zariah Nwamaka Okoye

My Beautiful Baby Girl has made me whole. My darling Daughter, you are the missing piece I never knew I needed, the missing beat in my heart.

Today, a new chapter unfolds, a new journey begins, and I promise to pour my entire soul into nurturing, guiding, and loving you. You will be the sunshine that brightens every day, the calm in every storm, and the safe haven where love resides. I am forever changed, forever grateful, and forever in love with you, my sweet girl. Welcome to the world, my precious one.

#babygirl

#4thSeptember

#mummysgirl'' she wrote