Supermodel NAOMI CAMPBELL and media executive ANNA WINTOUR blast each other onstage at fashion event

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour had a tense moment at Tuesday night's Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards.
The two fashion icons exchanged jabs in front of a packed
audience.
The friction began when Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour,
took to the podium and subtly criticized Naomi for her ‘reputation of
tardiness.’
“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of
presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour remarked.
Sources close to Campbell revealed to TMZ that the
supermodel arrived at the time given by the event's producers. However,
Wintour, reportedly in a rush to attend the US Open, moved up her presentation
slot before making an early exit.
Naomi, visibly disappointed by Anna's departure, made her
feelings known when accepting her Fashion Icon Award from Samira Nasr,
editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar. Campbell acknowledged her habit of being
late but added, "It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Wintour]. I’d
much rather have this," referring to Nasr, which prompted gasps from the
audience.
Wintour was later seen enjoying the US Open, while
Campbell’s remarks added fuel to an already dramatic evening at one of
fashion’s biggest events.
Watch the video below
Naomi Campbell threw a shade on Anna Wintour 😂 Naomi was late and Anna didn’t wait for her. Anna gave the award to Samira to present it to Naomi. Naomi didn’t want Anna to present her an award anyways 😂 #nyfw #naomicampbell #annawintour pic.twitter.com/hwFOLA4sXT— Starpush2 (@Starpush2) September 4, 2024
