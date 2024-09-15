Footballer FAHAD AL-MUWALLAD in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony of his vacation home in Dubai

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Saudi footballer, Fahad Al-Muwallad is reportedly in intensive care after falling from the second-floor balcony of his vacation home in Dubai.
Authorities are monitoring his condition as he receives
treatment at a local hospital.
According to Dubaieye1038, Fahad Al-Muwallad was
left injured after the incident at his home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The emirate’s police said in a statement that they are
investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall, said the Dubai Police.
In a statement on Saturday night, the Dubai Media Office
said, “Dubai Police General Command announced that Saudi football
player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation
in Dubai, falling from the balcony of his second-floor home. Initial
investigations revealed the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.”
They added that Al-Muwallad remains in intensive care, where
medical teams are providing necessary treatment. Investigations are ongoing,
and results will be shared with relevant authorities once concluded.
Al-Muwallad, 30, plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.
He has been capped by Saudi Arabia on 78 occasions.
According to Transfermarkt, the winger, who joined Al-Shabab
on 28th August 2022, has a contract that runs until 30th June 2025.
