Footballer FAHAD AL-MUWALLAD in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony of his vacation home in Dubai







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Saudi footballer, Fahad Al-Muwallad is reportedly in intensive care after falling from the second-floor balcony of his vacation home in Dubai.

Authorities are monitoring his condition as he receives treatment at a local hospital.

According to Dubaieye1038, Fahad Al-Muwallad was left injured after the incident at his home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The emirate’s police said in a statement that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall, said the Dubai Police.

In a statement on Saturday night, the Dubai Media Office said, “Dubai Police General Command announced that Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, falling from the balcony of his second-floor home. Initial investigations revealed the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.”

They added that Al-Muwallad remains in intensive care, where medical teams are providing necessary treatment. Investigations are ongoing, and results will be shared with relevant authorities once concluded.

Al-Muwallad, 30, plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. He has been capped by Saudi Arabia on 78 occasions.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger, who joined Al-Shabab on 28th August 2022, has a contract that runs until 30th June 2025.