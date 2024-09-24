SHOLLEI to GACHAGUA: "You are going to be impeached and I am going to be in charge of the impeachment!"





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, has vowed to ensure Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached for undermining President William Ruto.

Speaking over the weekend, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei vowed to spearhead a motion to impeach Gachagua and send him back to his Nyeri village.

"I am putting you Rigathi Gachagua on notice. You are going to be impeached and I am going to be in charge of the impeachment," Sholei stated amid applause from the crowd.

Shollei further claimed that she would personally ensure President Ruto is unscathed from the ongoing turmoil within the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Shollei’s statement comes at a time when Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has filed a censure motion against Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribalism and undermining President Ruto.

However, Gachagua has maintained that only Kenyans can remove him from office since he was not elected by MPs or senators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST