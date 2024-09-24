MALALA claims two of his family members were abducted by unknown people at gunpoint after he defended GACHAGUA – Is the MOI era back?





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has claimed that two of his family members were abducted on Monday by unknown people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Kakamega County Governor aspirant disclosed that his son and his 19-year-old brother-in-law were on Monday night abducted at gunpoint.

Malala said the two were tortured for about six hours in an attempt to compel them to reveal his whereabouts.

The former lawmaker further alleged that the duo were later dumped along Thika Road after the alleged assailants failed to trace him.

"They were tortured for six hours to disclose my whereabouts or that of my wife and to show them the way to my residence in Kitengela," Malala alleged.

"After failing to find me or my spouse at home they dumped the two along Thika Road; I have picked them up safe but traumatised and shaken," he added.

The incident follows Malala's speech in Thika on Sunday, where he alleged a scheme by ODM MPs to impeach Gachagua.

Malala claimed that Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed are the ones preparing a motion to impeach Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST