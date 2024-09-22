Shocking moment woman steals man's Porsche and runs owner over (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Shocking home security footage has captured the moment a woman stole a man’s Porsche and ran him over with it.

The woman turned up at the house on September 6 after seeing a car sale advertisement in Ontario, Canada.

Video released by Peel Regional Police shows the woman ringing the doorbell of a home in Mississauga while pretending to be there for the purchase of the car.

When the owner opens the door, the woman can be heard saying, “Hello, I’m here for the Porsche”.





She then tells him she is waiting for her “dad” and asks to take a look at the vehicle.

Ring Camera footage then shows the male car owner helping the woman into the Porsche and walking around the vehicle to check the doors.

As he steps behind the car, the woman throws it into reverse and hits the owner, knocking him into the street.

Police appealed for public information to help identify the woman, who was wanted for vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.





A suspected accomplice was believed to be waiting nearby in a separate vehicle captured in the surveillance footage.

The victim told local media he sustained injuries to his elbow, hands and legs.

Watch the video below.