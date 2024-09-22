SHOCK as it emerges that WAFULA CHEBUKATI’s family has already divided his properties as his health deteriorates after head surgery - He has mental problems.





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been missing in public, with reports indicating that his health has deteriorated.

Chebukati’s health started deteriorating after he was flown to Germany for head surgery.

He was admitted in a German hospital for three months and since he came back, he has never been the same.

He is barely coherent and spends most of the time confined to a chair at his Karen home.

When he insists that he wants to go somewhere, his family takes him around his compound.

“If he insists on going somewhere, he's taken round the house, or compound ya his home hapa Karen then ana ambiwa tumefika! Then anarudishwa kwa kiti,’’ a source revealed.

Further reports indicate that his children have already divided his properties among themselves.

His first-born daughter who is a lawyer was given his Nairobi home while his second-born son was given his Kitale home.

His third-born son was given his Nyali home.

Chebukati’s family divided his properties during a vacation in Diani.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.