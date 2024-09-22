PHOTOs of the ill-fated car that Nominated MCA EZRA KABUGI was driving when he rammed into a lorry along Thika Road - He was reportedly drunk.





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Kiambu Nominated Ward Representative Ezra Kabuga Kihara has tragically died in a dawn road accident on Thika Road in Juja.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning when his Subaru Forester rammed a lorry from behind.

Images and video footage from the scene show his vehicle went up into flames, following the impact.

His body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home, awaiting postmodern, while both motor vehicles were towed to a local police station for inspection.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi confirmed the news via his communications team, noting that the accident took place near Mangu High School.

Wamatangi eulogised Kabugi as a vibrant and promising young leader, whose commitment and passion for serving the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his work.

The MCA was reportedly drunk when the accident happened.

See photos of the ill-fated car.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.