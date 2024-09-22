The moment a car belonging to UDA MCA EZRA KIHARA burst into flames after ramming into a lorry while reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol- He died on the spot (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Nominated MCA Ezra Kihara died in a grisly road accident along Thika Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning after his car rammed into a lorry.

Kihara was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

His vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

President William Ruto has expressed his sorrow over the death of the Kiambu MCA.

In a statement on X, Ruto said he was saddened by the loss of Ezra

Ruto stated that Kabuga was a dedicated and loyal member of UDA.

"His skills in party politics were exemplary, and he played a crucial role as the Kiambu County returning officer during the party primaries in 2022," he said.

Ruto stated that Kabuga was recently picked as a member of the UDA National Elections Board technical team for grassroots elections.

Watch the video of the tragic accident.

A nominated MCA has perished after his car rammed into a lorry and caught fire along Thika Road near Mang'u High School at around 5:30am. pic.twitter.com/uLLRSeaqWT — Thika Town Today - 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) September 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.