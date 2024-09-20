Shock as it emerges that RUTO played GACHAGUA to miss his event in Nyeri to fuel the fallout further – Look!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has come clean on why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua skipped an event he was expected to attend alongside President William Ruto in Nyeri last weekend.

Speaking during an interview, Kahiga pointed an accusing finger at Ruto, explicitly blaming the Head of State over Gachagua's decision to give the event a wide berth.

"Let me tell you, President Ruto is the cause for that empty seat," the Governor said.

Kahiga claimed he received a call from the Deputy President informing him that the two of them including the President would be visiting Nyeri, but they would first pass through Kirinyaga.

However, the President did not go to Kirinyaga and sped directly to Nyeri, leaving Gachagua waiting for him in Kirinyaga.

"I was called the night before, by the Deputy President, he told me they would be going with the President to Kirinyaga, and then come to Nyeri, so I was ready, only for me to see the President not go to Kirinyaga, but went to a church in Outering, in the morning."

"Gachagua had already gone to Kirinyaga, to wait for the President and he was there waiting for the President." the Governor clarified.

According to Kahiga, Ruto asked for Gachagua's whereabouts and blamed the mishap on forgetting to communicate the early morning changes he had made.

Mutahi Kahiga however defended the DP, saying that he respects and honors the President.

Gachagua's no-show was the talk of the town for the better part of the day, with images of his designated seat going viral on social media, further fueling the speculation that the relationship between the two is severely strained.

