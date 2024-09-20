KALONZO MUSYOKA reveals why 2027 election will be free & fair - Says RUTO won’t have a chance to steal like in 2022!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said the days of rigging elections are over and President William Ruto should prepare to go home in 2027.

Speaking on Thursday at the National Conference on the Finalization of the Electoral Reforms before the 2027 General Elections, Kalonzo said the 2027 election will be free and fair due to June and July Gen Z protests that almost ousted President William Ruto from power.

The former Vice President stated that Gen Z’s revolution made sure that Kenya will never be the same again.

He further urged the citizenry to join the revolutionaries to ensure every vote counts and election results are no longer disputed.

“The journey to a more transparent, accountable, and responsible election process has already begun.

"The Gen Z revolution made sure of that and Kenya will never be the same again.

"We can today make a deliberate choice to join our revolutionaries and help create a Kenya in which every vote counts and election results are no longer disputed,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST