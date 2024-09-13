Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO declines to support 69 Mt Kenya MPs who denounced GACHAGUA for KINDIKI – LOOK!





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has declined to join 69 members of Parliament who on Thursday denounced Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

Dubbed the "Nyahururu Declaration," the 48 MPs in attendance, along with 21 who sent apologies for their absence, declared Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region's kingpin.

The 48 MPs in their rallying call argued the Mt Kenya region cannot operate in a vacuum and has to work in sync with the rest of the country, a clear salvo at the DP, who has consistently stressed the need for the Mt. Kenya region to unite.

“Accordingly, we are convinced beyond doubt that the unity of this region must be pursued in the context of the unity of the nation as a whole.

"We are one indivisible people of Kenya and must always put our country first-Kenya Kwanza,’’ the statement read in part.

Here is the screenshot of the list of the MPs who denounced Gachagua and Ndindi Nyoro is conspicuously missing.









