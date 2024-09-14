SHOCK as it emerges that the rogue cop who shot REX KANYIKE at point-blank during protests was transferred and promoted - He recently led a covert operation.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 –The rogue cop who was captured on camera shooting Rex Kanyike at point-blank during the anti-government protests has reportedly been transferred and promoted.

The ‘dirty’ cop, identified as Ndumba Murangiri, was previously attached to the Central Police Station, where he was a member of a dreaded police hit squad.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Murangiri was transferred from Central Police Station and promoted, despite millions of Kenyans calling for his arrest after he shot dead Rex Kanyike.

He reportedly led a covert operation recently after getting a promotion.

Murangiri was among the rogue cops deployed to the streets during anti-government protests to unleash terror on peaceful Gen Z protesters.

He ruthlessly enforced shoot-to-kill orders and even brutalized journalists without fear.

