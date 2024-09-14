A beautiful Kasarani lady pleads for help after she was promised a job in India, only to be held hostage and forced to do ‘dirty jobs’ in the foreign country (VIDEO).





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - A middle-aged lady from Kasarani is crying for help from relevant government authorities after she was held hostage in India.

She was reportedly promised a job in India by a lady who paid for her flight and facilitated her trip to the Asian country.

Upon arrival, she was held hostage in a house and forced to do ‘dirty jobs’.

She landed in India in April last year and since then, she has been suffering in silence.

The lady who brought her to India confiscated her passport and demanded Ksh 300,000 to return it.

So far, she has paid Ksh 230,000 and is pleading for help to clear a balance of Ksh 70,000.

