Huwezi Tumia Barabara Ya Serikali Bure - A rogue police officer tells a motorist as he collects a bribe in broad daylight (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - A rogue police officer has been captured on camera collecting a bribe from a truck driver in broad daylight.

The cop had been deployed at a roadblock where he collected bribes from truck drivers and other motorists.

In the video, a truck driver is seen handing over some money in the form of a bribe to the officer after he was flagged down but the cop complains that the money is too little and throws the notes to him.

The driver tries to plead with the police officer and tells him that he has already paid a bribe for his other truck that passed the same route.

However, his plea falls on deaf ears and the cop tells him, "Huwezi Tumia Barabara Ya Serikali Bure,’’.

He eventually adds more money and hands over the bribe to the cop.

The cop smiles and lets him continue with the journey.

He didn’t even bother to check whether the truck was transporting illegal goods.

Watch the video.

Huezi tumia Barabara ya serikali bure….a normal day in office pic.twitter.com/jtHNv4Pmii — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 14, 2024

