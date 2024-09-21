SHOCK as it emerges that the palatial house MORARA was ‘gifted’ to set up an office is owned by a former corrupt Kiambu County official who fled to the USA to avoid arrest by EACC.





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - The palatial home that political activist Morara Kebaso was gifted in Kahawa Sukari and converted into an office is reportedly owned by a former corrupt Kiambu County official.

Reports indicate that the official fled to the US to escape arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after stealing millions of shillings when he served in Kiambu County.

Some of the funds stolen from the county coffers were reportedly used to construct the mansion.

Morara Kebaso had claimed that he was gifted the house by a ‘family friend’ who lives in the U.S.

He further informed his supporters that he only needed to pay a small maintenance fee.

“Proceeds of graft cannot house those who claim to fight for good governance. Morara is the kind of public official who will solicite for bribes openly.

"Funds from some of the stalled projects were used to construct that house.

"The owner cannot rent it because he is on the radar of both Kenya and USA officials,” a source said.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.