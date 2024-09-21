Police raid a house after getting intelligence reports and recover bhang worth Ksh 25 million - A 30-year-old lady arrested (PHOTOs).





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Police Officers based at Kadzandani Police Station in Nyali Sub-County have made significant headway in the war against trafficking in narcotics after seizing cannabis with a street value of over Sh25 million.

Acting on a tip-off from vigilant members of the public, the officers zeroed in on a notorious trafficker plying his illicit trade at Green Estate in Kiembeni.

Upon raiding the trafficker's den, the officers hit a jackpot, uncovering 16 hefty sacks of cannabis weighing 864.9kgs with an estimated street value of Sh25,407,000.

Cynthia Anyango, 30 who was found in the trafficker's house was apprehended and is assisting the police in search of the main suspect who slipped through the police's fingers.

Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been taken into lawful custody and kept as exhibits as the DCI engages a higher gear in its mission to stamp out drug trafficking.