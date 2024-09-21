AHMEDNASIR tells GACHAGUA not to be a crybaby and face his detractors head-on like a real son of MAU MAU!





Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Prominent Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stay calm and not make too much noise about his looming impeachment.

Several Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, led by President William Ruto, are reportedly finalizing a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on grounds of gross misconduct, insubordination, and promoting tribalism.

On Friday, an emotional Gachagua appeared on Citizen TV, where he exposed the challenges and mistreatment he has faced within President William Ruto’s government.

Following his revelations, Ahmednasir, who is among wheeler dealers in Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, blasted Gachagua, urging him to stop crying for sympathy and empathy.

Ahmednasir advised Gachagua to channel his Mau Mau heritage by keeping his temper in check and confronting his political rivals head-on, instead of seeking sympathy.

“DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA is too noisy and cowardly about his alleged impending impeachment.

"He should stop crying like a baby all over the place, seeking sympathy and empathy.

"As a son of MAU MAU, he should be manly, valiant, prepare for war, and face his detractors head-on, ”Ahmednasir wrote on his X on Saturday.

