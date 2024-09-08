SHOCK as it emerges that lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s new catch MORINE ARINGO was a best friend to his immediate former wife CEBBIE KOKS - CEBBIE even hooked her with business deals.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - City fashion stylist Morine Aringo has confirmed that she is dating prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla, even as it emerges that she was a best friend to his immediate former wife Cebbie Koks.

Netizens unearthed past social media posts of Morine expressing her friendship with Cebbie Koks.

In one of the posts, Morine thanked Cebbie for linking her with an interview in one of the local TV stations where she marketed her clothing company.

In December 2022, Morine admired Cebbie’s colourful dowry ceremony and even urged her then-boyfriend to pull up his socks.

Little did Cebbie know that the woman she trusted and called a friend would wreck her marriage by snatching her wealthy husband.

Below are posts that prove Morine and Cebbie were close friends.









