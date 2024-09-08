Former Kiss 100 presenter CAROLINE MUTOKO reportedly crashes a multi-million Land Cruiser J250 (PHOTO).





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Renowned media personality and brand influencer Caroline Mutoko was reportedly involved in an accident while driving a multi-million Land Cruiser J250.

A photo of the badly damaged luxury vehicle has surfaced on social media.

Mutoko was allegedly given the car by Toyota Kenya at a discounted price after being chosen as the brand ambassador.

She has been promoting the Land Cruiser J250 series on her social media platforms after securing a lucrative deal with the global car manufacturer.

See the photo of the badly damaged vehicle.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.