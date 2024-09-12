Shock as it emerges that Gen Z Goliath BRADLEY MTALL has dumped his village wife and no longer picks up his mother’s calls- His mother speaks.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The mother to Bradley Marongo, better known as Gen Z Goliath, has accused him of abandoning his family after newfound fame.

Bradley’s mother, Monica Marongo, claims that her son has stopped answering her calls.

She visited Nairobi a week ago hoping to meet him but he was not available.

She accused her son of being consumed by city life and the attention he has been getting to the point of neglecting his family.

He has since abandoned his village wife and gotten a new girlfriend.

Monica blamed Bradley’s managers for misleading him.

“Bradley no longer picks up my calls and is very busy with his managers.

"We talked on Monday last week but we differed on several issues.

"His managers do not want him to talk to me or give me anything.

"I was in Nairobi but Bradley never visited me. I was told he was given a house and three months’ rent,” she said.

She wants her son to build her a house in the village and once she gets a place to call home, she won’t bother him anymore.

“Once I get a place to call home I will not bother him anymore. I am the one who suffered when Bradley was growing up,” she said.

Last week, comedian-turned-politician Felix Oduor, popularly known as Jalang’o, advised Bradley to seize opportunities while his newfound popularity is still fresh.

“Right now, he’s endorsed by a car company, a barbershop, and Bata.

"But I hope those managing his brand can secure more sustainable contracts.

"We don’t want to see Bradley back on the streets. He needs to understand how big his brand is and make sure he’s making money.

"Any deal that comes his way, he should take,” Jalang’o said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.